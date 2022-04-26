Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 42-year-old hotel waiter to life imprisonment for killing his colleague in 2014.

District Judge (Kalyan court) S S Gorwade passed the order on Monday and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused- Sheetal James Beg.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that the accused and the victim, Ramesh Deoo Gaikwad, worked at a hotel in Murbad area of the district and shared a room. The victim used to come home heavily drunk which the accused did not like.

The accused was fired from job on January 20, 2014 over some reason.

The next day, the accused attacked the victim, while he was asleep, with a sharp knife used for cutting meat and fled. The victim died on the spot, the prosecution said.

The accused was later arrested by the Murbad police and charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court relied on circumstantial evidence and accepted other submissions of the prosecution while pronouncing the accused guilty.

The judge in his order said the prosecution proved all charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt and hence, the accused needed to be convicted and sentenced.

