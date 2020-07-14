Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,67,665 on Tuesday with the addition of 6,741 new cases, state health department said.

With 213 new deaths in a day, the fatality count increased to 10,695, it said.

A total of 4,500 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered persons so far to 1,49,007, it said in a statement.

Maharashtra now has 1,07,665 active cases.

