Jalna, Feb 23 (PTI) Educational institutions were ordered to remain shut till March 31 in Jalna in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after a meeting during the day chaired by district collector Ravindra Binwade, he added.

However, school for classes XI and XII will function as usual, the official informed.

Permission for social, religious and political gatherings have been withdrawn, he added.

The district recorded 117 cases, including 28 in Jayde Wadi village in Bhokardan tehsil, taking the overall caseload to 14,782.

There are 112 cases in the village currently, the official said.

The administration ordered the closure of the famous Shri Rajur Ganpati temple in Bhokardan tehsil as part of measures to contain the spike.

