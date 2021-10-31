Nagpur, Oct 31 (PTI) Two police personnel sustained minor injuries when an externed criminal tried to run them over with his motorcycle in Sitabuldi area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The accused Laksh alias Lucky Sanjay Turkel was externed from the Nagpur city limits for his criminal activities.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

On Saturday, API Pawar and constable Kamlesh Gahlot spotted Turkel in the Sitabuldi area.

When the policemen attempted to stop Turkel he tried to run them over and fled with his motorcycle.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)