Nagpur, Feb 18 (PTI) A doctor allegedly committed suicide by injecting an anesthetic drug in Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur on Friday, police said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter’s Rape in Dhar.

The deceased has been identified as Pachpaoli resident Dr Abhijeet Ratnakar Dhamankar (38), who ended his life in Kimaya Hospital where he was employed for the past two years, an official said.

Also Read | India-UAE Economic Pact Will Be Foundation Stone for Next Era of Success, Says UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

"The cause of death has been stated as overdose of atracurium (a neuromuscular blocker). His suicide note has blamed his wife, brother-in-law and one more person. He injected himself at 2am and died at 5am while undergoing treatment," the Ganeshpeth police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)