Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) The body of a 74-year-old woman was found inside her flat in Kopri locality of Thane city in Maharashtra on Wednesday, a civic official said.

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Santosh Kadam, said, "The fire brigade was alerted about the locked door in a flat in a housing complex in Kopri. The firemen and the RDMC team went to the spot and broke open the door at around 9 pm and found the woman's body."

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and police are probing the case, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)