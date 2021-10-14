Nagpur, Oct 13 (PTI) A 32-year-old factory worker drowned in a river on the ouskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Mohd Naim Subrati Ansari went to Kolar river for fishing following a power outage in the factory where he worked, they said.

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

"He had gone to the river along with some of his colleagues. After fishing, the victim entered the river to take bath, however, drowned in the process," a police official said.

A case of accidental death was registered by Khaparkheda police in this connection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)