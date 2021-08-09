Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it had started a statewide campaign to check the purity of honey.

It said 3,480 kilograms of honey worth Rs 36.19 lakh had been seized for not complying to various mandatory product parameters.

An FDA release said alterations of sugar and other natural components were found in several of the honey samples tested.

Legal action is being taken against offenders under the Food Safety and Standards Act, it added.

