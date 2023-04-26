Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A fire destroyed a makeshift godown that stored plastic and materials for hoardings in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

No one was injured in the accident at Kausa in Mumbra, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body.

The fire broke out at the godown around 5.10 am, he said.

Two fire engines and water tankers were sent to the spot and the fire was brought under control in nearly two hours, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

