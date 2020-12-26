Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) At least five private buses parked at a ground were gutted in a fire at Bhayandar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday morning, police said.

The blaze erupted at a ground near the railway station, where the vehicles were parked, the station house officer of Bhayandar said.

Local firemen were rushed to the scene to douse the flames, but the buses were reduced to ashes, the official said.

According to locals, the incident may have been a reaction to the rape of a four-year-old girl by a driver inside a private bus, who sexually assaulted the child, placed her inside a gunny bag and dumped her in Vasai last week.

The police have registered a case of accidental fire and are probing the incident, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)