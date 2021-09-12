Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Police have busted a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested a lodge owner for allegedly allowing such activities in his premises, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the Ulhasnagar crime unit's anti-human trafficking cell raided the lodge located in Ashole village in Vitthalwadi area on Friday, police spokesperson Jaimala Wasave said.

Five women were rescued from the premises and sent to a rehabilitation home, the official said.

The premises owner was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections, the police added.

