Pune, Sep 14 (PTI) An offence has been registered against an unidentified food delivery agent for allegedly molesting a woman while riding past her in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Characteristics of a Successful Entrepreneur From the Perspective of Farhad Fakhraei, a Successful Iranian Entrepreneur and Investor.

The incident took place in Wakad area of Pimpri Chinchwad late on Sunday night, an official said.

Also Read | Meet Tanya Puri, a Professional Bridal Makeup Artist Who Has Taken Over the Beauty Industry With Her Impeccable Work.

According to the police, the woman runs a small eatery in the area with her husband.

"The complainant was on her way home after closing the eatery with her husband and son around 11.45 pm, when a food delivery man came on a motorcycle from behind and allegedly passed a remark and touched her inappropriately, outraging her modesty," an official from Wakad police station.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the IPC, he said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)