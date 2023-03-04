Palghar, Mar 4 (PTI) A forest guard was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe to permit purchase and construction on tribal land in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The guard attached to the Mandvi forest circle in Vasai had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, who sought a permit to purchase land earmarked for tribals, deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB, Palghar) Navnath Jagtap said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the guard, who was caught accepting a bribe installment of Rs 20,000, he said.

According to the ACB, the forest department has allotted forest land to landless tribals, which cannot be purchased by non-tribals.

The guard had allegedly asked the complainant to pay a tribal farmer Rs 9 lakh for the land and demanded Rs 50,000 to protect the plot and permit construction on it, the official said.

