Gondia, Nov 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old former Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head, was arrested by the police of Maharashtra's Gondia district from the insurgency-hit Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Wednesday.

Ramesh alias Hidma Madavi has been brought to Gondia and produced in court, which has sent him to five days in police custody, additional superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni said.

Based on a tip-off, a team of eight C60 commandos went to Sukma and nabbed Madavi with the help of Chhattisgarh police and CRPF personnel, the official said.

The accused was active with Deori Dalam between 1998 to 2010 and later went underground, eluding the police for more than 10 years, he said.

Madavi was wanted in more than 13 cases, the official added.

