Palghar, Feb 9 (PTI) An offence has been registered against four members of a family for abetting the suicide of their 50-year-old neighbour in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim Raghunath Jadhav committed suicide by consuming poison in Vikramgad taluka of the district on February 5 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased man's family, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against four members of the Gavit family, an official said.

There was some dispute between the Jadhav and Gavit families over the compound wall of their homes, and during one such tussle on January 31, the victim was allegedly beaten up the accused, he said.

The victim in his suicide note has also claimed that the police had not taken cognisance of his complaint following the assault and held them responsible for his extreme step, the official said.

Further probe is underway in the matter, he added.

