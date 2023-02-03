Jalna, Feb 3 (PTI) The Jalna police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested four persons from Pune in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud and seized assets worth Rs 2.44 crore from them, an official said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Man Kills Wife Using Dumbbells During Fight in Bengaluru, Calls Police Control Room to Surrender.

The police have also frozen Rs 3.44 crore in the bank accounts of the accused persons, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Attacking MCD Parking Staff With Cricket Bat.

The city police had on January 17 received a complaint against a couple who allegedly cheated a man by luring him to invest in cryptocurrency and promising him high returns, deputy superintendent of police B D Funde said.

The complainant allegedly suffered losses to the tune of Rs 12.50 lakh, he said.

The police received 116 complaints against the couple, who allegedly duped people of Rs 2.69 crore and registered cases against them, the official said.

A probe revealed that the scam had spread to other places and other suspects were involved in it, he said.

With the help of the cyber cell, the suspects were traced to Pune and were nabbed from different hideouts, the official said.

The police seized nine expensive vehicles, three laptops, three computers and cell phones from the accused, he said.

Meanwhile, the accused couple who are absconding have filed an application for anticipatory bail in a local court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)