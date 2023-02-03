New Delhi, February 3: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) car parking attendant with a cricket bat for asking carking parking fee, the police said. Officials said that the accused, identified as Vikram Jeet Singh, a resident of Mehrauli, has been arrested by Vasant Vihar Police station.

He was produced before the court and sent to Judicial custody on Friday. "The role of other persons is being verified," they said. "The Vehicle and weapon of the offence have been recovered," an official familiar with the matter said. Delhi: Car Owner Hits Parking Attendant With Bat for Demanding Parking Fees at PVR Priya Complex, Arrested.

The alleged thrashing incident occurred in South West Delhi on Thursday. "Further investigation is underway," they added. A Case under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at Vasant Vihar Police station. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in National Capital, Husband Hangs Self in Sonipat; Probe Launched.

Police on Thursday said, a PCR Call regarding a person beaten by a man at PVR Priya Complex was received at Vasant Vihar Police Station at about 10:30 PM.

"Investigative Officer along with staff reached the spot where they found one man injured identified by police as Vikas Thakur, a resident of Kusumpur Pahari (34). Police took him to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment," the official added.

"He was found unconscious and unfit for statement. He had sustained an injury on the right temporal region. The spot of the incident was inspected and photographed by the crime team," the official said.

"On enquiry, one Manoj Kumar, an eye witness, resident of Kusumpur Pahari (35 years) working in the parking area of PVR Priya market, stated, that on February 1 at about 7:00 PM, a man parked his Honda Amaze car. At 9:30 pm, the car owner came back in an inebriated state to take back his car," the official said.

"He asked the car owner to pay Rs 60 car parking fee. On which, the car owner, started abusing him. His friend Vikas Thakur, and a car parking attendant requested to pay the parking fee. Meanwhile, the accused took a bat from his car, ran behind them, hit Vikas on his head with the bat & fled from the spot in his car," the eyewitness told police.

During the investigation, technical surveillance was analyzed and the car's registration number was verified. The accused was apprehended along with the car and the weapon of offence has been recovered on his instance, the official said.

