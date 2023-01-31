Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) At least four godowns storing scrap material were gutted in a fire on Tuesday in a village along the Mumbra-Panvel road in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred in a steel market in Bhandarli village in the afternoon.

Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, the cause of which is under investigation, he added.

