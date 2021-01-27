Palghar, Jan 27 (PTI) Four employees of the Palghar Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra were suspended for alleged misappropriation of funds and mismanagement of affairs, an official said on Wednesday.

The suspension orders were issued by CEO Siddhram Salimat, Palghar ZP public relations officer Shraddha Gharat said.

The suspended staffers include gram sevak Manoj Babu Prajapat from Kav, village development officers Krishan Bapu Shinda of Talwada, Raju Kakad Dongarkar of Jamba and Bipin Mahadeo Jadhav of Vasuri, the official release stated.

The order has listed several irregularities, misappropriation of funds and violation of set regulations, it said.

These employees had not followed due procedure for construction of ashram schools, not obtained prior approvals and made payments when the actual work was not done at all, it was stated.

