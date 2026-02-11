Kannauj, February 11: A tragic end met a local youth in the Purabhoj village of Kannauj after a "high-voltage" drama on a mobile tower turned fatal. The individual, who had climbed the structure to demand marriage, fell to his death despite several hours of intense negotiation by family members and local police.

The youth, identified as Dharmendra from the Karmullapur area, climbed the high-altitude mobile tower on Monday, drawing a massive crowd of villagers and onlookers. From the top of the structure, he reportedly shouted his grievances, claiming that his family was not facilitating his marriage and threatening to take his own life if his demands were not addressed immediately. Delhi Shocker: 32-Year-Old Birju Kumar Rai Dies After Falling Into Open Drain Near Mahashakti Kali Temple in Rohini; Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

Failed Rescue and Negotiation

Upon receiving the alert, the Chhibramau police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. Using megaphones, officers and local leaders spent hours pleading with Dharmendra to descend. His family members were also brought to the site in an attempt to pacify him. Delhi Drain Tragedy: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Rohini, Days After Janakpuri Biker’s Death.

Witnesses state that while there were moments where it appeared the youth might comply with the authorities, the situation took a sudden turn. Amidst the tension and the height of the tower, Dharmendra lost his footing or jumped, falling a significant distance to the ground.

Kannauj: Youth Falls to Death from Mobile Tower After Hours of Marriage Demand Drama

रील का पागलपन नशा- उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में एक लड़का मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया। अपनी माँग पूरा करने की जिद करने लगा। इसी दौरान बैलेंस बिगड़ा और नीचे गिर गया। जीवन मौत के बीच जूझ रहा है! pic.twitter.com/kuD7Pc8o1F — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) February 11, 2026

On-site medical teams and police rushed to his aid immediately after the fall. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where doctors later pronounced him dead.

The incident has left the village of Purabhoj in shock and has sparked a conversation regarding the handling of such mental health crises and the security of public infrastructure.

Background on Tower Stunts

This tragedy follows a string of similar incidents in the Uttar Pradesh region where individuals have scaled towers to protest personal or administrative issues. While many such standoffs end in successful rescues, this fatal outcome has prompted local officials to call for stricter security measures around mobile towers and increased awareness for mental health support in rural communities.

