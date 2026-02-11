Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 11 (ANI): At least 394 international election observers and 197 foreign journalists have arrived in Bangladesh to observe the country's 13th general election and the referendum on the July National Charter, both scheduled to be held on Thursday, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

Of the international observers, 80 represent various international organisations.

A total of 240 observers are from bilateral countries, including independent European observers.

Another 51 are individuals affiliated with different global institutions.

"The number of international observers for the upcoming polls is more than double that of the controversial general election held on January 7, 2024. By comparison, the 12th, 11th, and 10th general elections were monitored by 158, 125, and just four international observers, respectively," the statement added.

Key organisations sending observer missions include the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), with 28 observers, and the Commonwealth Secretariat, with 27.

The US-based International Republican Institute (IRI) has deployed 19 observers, while the National Democratic Institute (NDI) has sent one.

Other organisations include the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with two observers, the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), with two, and the European External Action Service, with one.

In addition to the European Union, observers are arriving from 21 countries.

These include Pakistan (8), Bhutan (2), Sri Lanka (11), Nepal (1), Indonesia (3), and the Philippines (2).

Observers have also arrived from Malaysia (6), Jordan (2), Turkiye (13), Iran (3), Georgia (2), and Russia (2).

Other participating countries include China (3), Japan (4), South Korea (2), Kyrgyzstan (2), Uzbekistan (2), South Africa (2), and Nigeria (4).

Fifty-one observers representing organisations such as Voice for Justice, Democracy International, SNAS Africa, the SAARC Human Rights Foundation, and the Polish Institute of International Affairs will monitor the election in their individual capacities, according to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Election Commission.

"We are overwhelmed by the response from countries and organisations sending election observers," said Lamiya Morshed, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator, who is supporting the coordination of international observer visits.

"This reflects the confidence of the global community in Bangladesh's Interim Government to hold a free, fair, and participatory election."

She added that beyond the number of observers, their quality was particularly encouraging.

"Many of the observers have extensive experience and high credentials in election monitoring worldwide. This is very reassuring for us," she said.

Notable high-level participants include former President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan Deki Pema.

Former Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mehmet Vakur Erkul and former Government Deputy Chief Whip in the UK House of Lords, Lord Richard Newby, are also among the participants.

Election Commission of Malaysia official Ramlan Bir Harun and Iranian parliamentarian Behnam Saeedi, a member of the Presiding Board of the Commission on Foreign Policy and National Security, are also part of the delegation.

More than 2,000 candidates, representing over 50 political parties as well as independent contenders, are contesting the parliamentary seats.

The general election will be held simultaneously with a referendum on the July National Charter. (ANI)

