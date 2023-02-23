Aurangabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the convocation ceremony of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded on Friday, an official said.

During his two day tour, he will take part in the gold jubilee celebrations of Abhinav Bharat Shikshan Sansthan, and meet leaders and party functionaries, the official said.

He will also visit Parbhani and Hingoli before leaving for Mumbai, the official added.

