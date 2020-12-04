Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) The state Wildlife Board on Friday accepted suggestions to declare eight areas in western Maharashtra and two in Vidarbha as conservation reserves and upgrade Kanhalgaon in Chandrapur to the level of a sanctuary, a decision state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray called "historic".

He said it was decided in meeting of the board held on Friday that a sub group will be set up to work on upgrading conservation reserves to sanctuaries after talking to the local population.

The new conservation reserves are Amboli, Dodamarg, Chandgad, Aajra Bhudargad, Gaganbawda, Panhalgad, Jor Jambhli, Maini in western Maharashtra, and Mahendra and Munia in Vidarbha.

CM Uddhav Thackeray said forests were an important part of our lives, adding "it is not right to cut trees on one hand and speak about global warming on the other".

The CM also said the new forest code published by the state forest department will make everyone realise the importance of flora and fauna.

