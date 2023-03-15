Aurangabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad has roped in 210 nursing students to tide over the staff crunch caused by more than 700 nurses joining the ongoing strike of Maharashtra government employees for the restoration of Old Pension Scheme, an official said on Wednesday.

Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Medical Superintendent, GMCH, told PTI that 720 of 725 nurses have joined the stir.

He said the GMCH, which caters to patients from 12 districts of Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra, is facing a staff crunch.

"We are coping up with available manpower and trying to ensure that more staff is made available to run the facility smoothly," said Dr Kalyankar.

He said the GMCH is taking the help of 210 nursing students for patient service.

"We have managed 366 patients in casualty, 956 in OPD and 156 in IPD with the available staff," Dr Kalyankar added.

He said the employees who have joined the strike are cooperating to some extent as this is an essential service.

"We need staff for cleaning work, handling ICU patients and for the operation theatre," the medical superintendent said.

He said the GMCH has asked for permission to fill up contractual posts on priority.

"As of now, we have 115 contractual employees. We will get 35 more employees to assist in hospital wards," he added.

