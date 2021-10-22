Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Following Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede visited Dubai to extort money, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday informed that the state government cannot probe Wankhede as he is working through a central agency.

Walse further said that Malik has not given me any evidence regarding the matter.

"No question of a probe by the state government because Sameer Wankhede is working through a central agency. I have no info on his (Nawab Malik) statement. He has not given me any evidence regarding this. I will take the info from him. Right now I have no info," Patil told media persons here.

Nawab Malik has alleged that Wankhede extorted money from the film industry persons in Maldives and Dubai.

"During COVID, the entire (film) industry was in the Maldives... The officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai and Maldives. We are sure that this 'ugahi' (extortion) happened in Maldives and Dubai. I will give you photos soon," the Nationalist Congress Party leader told reporters.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of NCB Mutha Ashok Jain has denied the allegations on Wankhede and said that there was no application from the agency's zonal director for going to Dubai.

Narcotics Control Bureau in an official statement said, "Sameer Wankhede, IRS joined NCB on loan basis on August 31, 2020 and after this, he has not submitted any application for Ex-lndia leave to Dubai. As per the approval of Competent Authority, the officer has availed Ex-lndia leave along with his family to Maldives."

Notably, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 this year by NCB in connection with a drug case.

Sameer Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison. (ANI)

