Mumbai, Oct 8: Resident doctors in all government and civic run hospitals in Maharashtra will get Rs 1.21 lakh each for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic as per a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday.

It said resident doctors in government, civic as well as government Ayurveda colleges will get Rs 1.21 lakh each for their services during the pandemic.

Recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met representatives of the resident doctors association and assured that their demands would be addressed.

