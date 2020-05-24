India News | Maha Govt Deceived Migrant Works Who Build the State: Yogi

Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Shiv Sena-Congress government in Maharashtra of deceiving migrant workers who, he said, built the state with their blood and sweat.

“The migrant workers who built Maharashtra with their blood and sweat only got deceit from the the Shiv Sena-Congress government of the state. They were only deceived amid the lockdown and left to fend for themselves, forcing them to leave the state,” said the chief minister in a Tweet in Hindi.

“Humanity will never pardon Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for this inhuman act," Adityanath added in his tweet.

The chief minister sought to assure migrant workers returning home that their home state will take proper care of them.

“All our brothers and sisters reaching home will be taken care of,” said Adityanath in his Tweet while asking Thackeray not to feign concern about workers after forcing them to leave.

Had the Maharashtra government acted even as a step-mother and given workers some succor, they would not have been forced to return, he said.

