Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has given its approval to increase by three fold the capacity of beds at Thane Civil Hospital to 900, a state minister has said.

At present there are around 300 beds in the hospital.

The state health department on Wednesday approved the upgradation plan of the hospital. Its bed capacity will be increased to 900, which is three times the existing capacity. It will become a super-specialty hospital, senior Shiv Sena leader and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde said in a statement.

This upgraded facility will have 500 beds for general patients, 200 for women and children and 200 super-speciality beds, he said.

