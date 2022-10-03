Pune, Oct 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraje Desai on Monday said the department is considering invoking the stringent MCOCA against repeat offenders involved in illegal transportation of liquor from neighbouring Goa to the state.

Talking to reporters in Satara, Desai said the department will carry out a drive to crackdown on smuggling of liquor from other states, especially Goa, where alcohol is cheap compared to the other regions.

"In a recent review of some districts (which share a border with Goa), we found out about illegal transportation of liquor from Goa. It looks like there is a big racket behind this," the minister said.

He further said that he has sought reports from the excise departments of these districts to find out about people or gangs involved in the illegal transportation of liquor from Goa and its sale in the state.

"I have asked superintendents of the excise departments to draft a proposal to slap Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a person or gang found to be repeatedly involved in illegal sale of liquor and send it to the excise commissioner," Desai said.

The director general of police (DGP) has assured that if the police receive a proposal to invoke the MCOCA against repeated offenders, they will act on it, he said.

Superintendents of the excise departments in the districts will send proposals to invoke MCOCA to the police and if the district police find it a fit case, they will act on it, Desai said.

"Illegal transportation of liquor from other states directly or indirectly affects the state's liquor sale and leads to revenue loss," he said.

The minister further said that he has asked district superintendents of the excise departments to set up temporary checking points at borders with Goa to prevent illegal transportation of liquor.

