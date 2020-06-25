Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to procure anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir in large quantities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

"We have decided to buy Remdesivir and Favipiravir as well as other essential drugs to treat COVID-19 patients in large numbers. The drugs are costly so the state has decided to buy them itself," he told reporters here.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 920 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

"We are also asking district collectors to requisition private ambulances for transportation of COVID-19 patients. Every district has a fixed rate of transportation. Ambulance operators can be paid accordingly," Tope said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)