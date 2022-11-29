Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Maharashtra will soon get a dedicated 'Divyang Welfare Department', Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The state Cabinet also decided to give a boost for filling up 75,000 posts in 14 departments in the 75th year of Independence, a statement said.

A formal announcement on setting up the Divyang Department will be made on December 3, Fadnavis said after attending the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The sections looking into issues of Divyang (differently-abled) people under the Social Justice and Special Assistance department will be clubbed to form the new Divyang Welfare Department, the statement said.

The Cabinet also decided that BSNL towers will be erected in 2,368 villages to give a boost to the Digital India initiative by taking internet services to villages, for which 200 square metres of land will be given for free.

The new Divyang department will have a staff of 2,063, including officials and a secretary-rank officer, for which Rs 118 crore has been approved.

The welfare activities of Divyang people like education, training, and rehabilitation are being looked after by the state Social Justice Department.

