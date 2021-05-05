Pune, May 5 (PTI) A 48-year-old head constable of the Pune police was allegedly attacked and killed by a history-sheeter here in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

Head constable Sameer Sayyad, attached to the Faraskhana police station, was on his way home around 12.15 am, when the accused Praveen Mahajan (34) waylaid him in Budhwar Peth area, the official from Faraskhana police station said.

"The accused, who has several offences registered against him, attacked the policeman with a sharp weapon, grievously injuring him on his chest, neck and stomach," he said.

Sayyad was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said, adding that the attack was allegedly a fallout of a quarrel between the accused and the victim.

The accused has been arrested and further probe is underway, the official added.

