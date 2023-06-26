Thane, Jun 26 (PTI) A portion of plaster fell from the ceiling of a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital located in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Also Read | Istanbul: LGBTQ Community Tries to Hold Pride Amid Arrests.

A portion of the ceiling plaster opposite the cardiac section fell down, the official said.

A fire brigade team and personnel from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and removed the remaining part of the plaster which was hanging in a dangerous condition, he said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Arrested for Assaulting, Raping Woman in Thiruvananthapuram.

Repairs at the site will be undertaken by authorities concerned, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)