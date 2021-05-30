Thane, May 30 (PTI) A house was partially set on fire in Mahagiri locality of Thane city on Sunday by unidentified persons, police said.

The house belongs to Mudassar Bhatkar, who is into preparing food licences, a Thane Nagar police station official said.

"As per the complainant, he was alerted by his wife to smoke near the main entrance of their home at around 2:45am. The door, walls and ceiling had got charred. Bhatkar has told us he could smell petrol fumes," he said.

A case of mischief by fire under section 436 of the IPC has been registered and hunt was on to nab the accused, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)