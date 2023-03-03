Buldhana, Mar 3 (PTI) A police case was registered in Buldhana in Maharashtra on Friday after the HSC Mathematics question paper leaked and its images went viral on social media, an official said.

The leak took place some time before the scheduled start of the exam at 11am, in which more than 31,000 students were set to appear in the district, he said.

A case has been filed in Sindhkhedraja police station on the complaint of local education department functionaries and further probe was underway to nab those involved, the official added.

