Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Maha Kumbh 2025, the biggest human gathering in the world saw devotees queuing for the 'Snan' or holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. Devotees from across the globe have gathered in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam. The first major Shahi or Amrit Snan will get underway on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Pandit Pawan Kumar told ANI that a dip at Ganga Triveni is highly sacred. Even in times of hardship, Lord Ram came here and found peace.

"The Snan at Ganga Triveni is considered the most sacred, which is why it is regarded as the best. All the sorrow, sins, and unrest in the mind vanish upon coming here, and this is the effect of the place. Even when Lord Ram faced hardship, he came here and found peace. At every other place, only righteousness is attained, but Prayagraj provides all four--Arth, Dharma, Kaam, and Moksha--making it a great blessing to visit this place," Kumar said.

A sadhu who travelled from Jodhpur to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional arrangements at the event. He expressed that the grand facilities provided at the Mela would not have been possible without the leadership of CM Yogi and the BJP government.

"A large number of people have started coming here from all over; there is a huge rush. The arrangements are very good, thanks a lot to Yogi Ji. If the BJP government and Yogi Ji were not here, such grand facilities wouldn't have been possible. The arrangements here are excellent, including for food, bathing, and security," he said.

This year, Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world, has become more special because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors.

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. (ANI)

