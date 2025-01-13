Mumbai, January 13: Benchmark stock market indices Nifty50 and BSE Sensex experienced a sharp sell-off last week, posting losses of more than 2%. While the investors and traders hope for a better recovery, the CNBVTV18 said the stocks of Avenue Supermarts (NSE: DMART), Just Dial (NSE: JUSTDIAL), PCBL (NSE: PCBL), Adani Wilmar (NSE: AWL), Waaree Energies (NSE: WAAREEENER), Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB), Biocon (NSE: BIOCON), Sunteck Realty (NSE: SUNTECK), Signature Global (NSE: SIGNATURE), Interarch Building Projects, Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL), and Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV) will likely to remain in focus on Monday, January 13.

Despite the IT sector’s performance, Sensex and Nifty ended in the red after encountering high volatility throughout Friday’s session. The Nifty50 closed 573 points lower at 23,431.50 last week, slipping below its 21-week and daily EMAs. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled USD 2.2 billion from Indian markets in January, driven by a strengthening dollar and rising US bond yields. Union Budget 2025-26 Falls on Saturday This Year, Stock Exchanges To Remain Open on February 1.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 13

Avenue Supermarts (NSE: DMART)

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Saturday, January 11, reporting a rise of 4.79 per cent in consolidated net profit at INR 723.72 crore, compared to INR 690.61 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Just Dial (NSE: JUSTDIAL)

Just Dial on Friday reported a net profit of INR 131.31 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which was up 43 per cent over INR 92 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sensex, Bankex, Sensex 50 Expiry Days Revised in 2025: What Are the New Expiry Days Announced by BSE for Its Stock Market Indexes?

PCBL (NSE: PCBL)

Carbon black major PCBL Chemical on Friday, January 10, reported a 39.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at INR 93.1 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2024.

Adani Wilmar (NSE: AWL)

Shares of Adani Wilmar tumbled 10 per cent on Friday, January 10, following news that the Adani Group will raise INR 7,148 crore from its stake sale in the FMCG firm in the open market. The stock tanked 9.99 per cent to INR 291.60 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE. On the NSE, it dropped 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit of INR 291.10 apiece.

Waaree Energies (NSE: WAAREEENER)

Waaree Energies on January 10 said it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Enel Green Power Development for the acquisition of 100 percent of Enel Green Power India Private Ltd (EGPIPL) for up to INR 792 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB)

On January 10, Indian Overseas Bank's stock fell by 3.31 per cent, marking a three-day decline totalling 5.07 per cent. The stock traded below all key moving averages and has decreased by 14.90 per cent over the past month, underperforming the Sensex's 5.27 per cent drop.

Biocon (NSE: BIOCON)

Biocon saw a 3.2 per cent decline in stock price on January 10, underperforming against the Sensex's 0.19 per cent drop.

Sunteck Realty (NSE: SUNTECK)

Sunteck Realty, Saturday, January 11, said that its pre-sales jumped 39.56 per cent to INR 635 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with INR 455 crore in Q3 FY24.

Signature Global (NSE: SIGNATURE)

On January 12, it was reported that Signature Global had bought a 16.12-acre land in Gurugram for nearly INR 300 crore and plans to develop a premium housing project with apartments priced between INR 3 crore and INR 4 crore.

Interarch Building Projects

Interarch Building Projects' share price plunged 6 per cent on January 10 and was trading at INR 1,581.

As per the Livemint, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL), and Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV) are the stocks that will remain in focus on January 13. According to an expert from Choice Broking, the 50-stock index may attempt to test the 23,250 to 23,200 range in the near term. He recommended adopting a stock-specific approach and focusing on stocks that appear strong on technical charts.

