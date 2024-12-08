Prayagraj, Dec 8 (PTI) Devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh 2025 here will have an opportunity to get their eyes examined by experts at a dedicated eye-care camp, Netra Kumbh, which will be set up in the fair area.

The camp will be spread over an area of nine acres, and it aims to examine the eyes of more than five lakh people for free and distribute three lakh eyeglasses, Netra Kumbh Organizing Committee Chairman Kavindra Pratap Singh said.

The Maha Kumbh will begin on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri.

Singh said that patients who need a cataract surgery will be provided with free operation facility in an eye hospital located near their homes. For this, the Netra Kumbh has tied up with more than 150 hospitals across the country, he said.

Singh further said that after inspection, doctors will give such patients a referral card, one copy of which will be sent to the concerned hospital and the other copy will remain with the workers of 'Saksham', the organizing body of Netra Kumbh.

These workers will coordinate between the patient and the hospital and facilitate the operation process, he said, adding 50,000 people are expected to be provided operation cards from this Netra Kumbh.

Singh said that during the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, eyes of three lakh people were examined and eyeglasses were distributed to 1.5 lakh people.

He said that doctors of the Indian Army will also provide their services free of cost in the Maha Kumbh Mela. Along with free testing, free medicines and refreshments will also be provided to the patients coming here.

Media coordinator of Netra Kumbh, Dr Kritika Agarwal, said that this Netra Kumbh is going to be organized in front of the Nagvasuki temple located in Sector 6.

Netra Kumbh will start in the fair area from January 12, which will continue till February 26 (except on 'shahi snan' days).

For the camp, 150 doctors will come from outside and provide their services here, while about 400 doctors will be present here for 45 days, she said.

