Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Members of Akhara's gathered in small numbers at Triveni Sangam on Wednesday to take an 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.

Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara speaking to ANI after taking 'Amrit snan' said that after today's stampede-like situation in Maha Kumbh people from Niranjani Akhara are coming in small numbers to take a holy dip.

"Due to an unexpected event today, our (Akharas) shobha yatra could not be taken out. We are now coming to take a holy dip in small numbers," Digambar Naga Baba said.

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi said, "There was no stampede. It was just overcrowding due to which some devotees got injured. The situation is completely under control. No kind of rumours must be paid heed to. Amrit Snan will soon begin. All preparations for Amrit Snan have been made. Many ghats have been developed and people are easily taking a dip in those ghats. I don't have numbers on casualties or injuries."

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, assuring him of full support from the Centre.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed at the Triveni Sangam as police pave the way for Akharas and saints for their Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister assured that the situation in Prayagraj was under control.

"The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The saints of different Akharas have humbly said that devotees should take a holy dip first and once crowds reduce, Akharas will proceed for the holy dip. There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg and Sangam Marg. I appeal to the devotees to not pay attention to any rumour. Ghats have been made in the entire Kumbh area; devotees don't need to move towards Sangam nose only. Devotees should take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them," CM Yogi said.

36.1 million devotees have taken the Holy Dip in Triveni till 10 am on Wednesday, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. Other significant days during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

