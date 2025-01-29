Ahmdabad, January 29: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has announced the results for its winter session exams for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including BE Semester 7, Computer Science (CS) Semester 1, and other courses. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their results online on the official GTU website, gtu.ac.in. The university has released the results for multiple programs, enabling students to assess their performance conveniently.

To access their results, students will need their login credentials, such as their enrollment number or seat number and password. AIBE 19 Exam Result 2024 To Be Out Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps To Download Scorecard When Released.

How to Check GTU Result 2025?

Visit the official website at gtu.ac.in. Navigate to the “Exam” section and click on “Result List.” Select your course from the available options. Enter your Enrollment No./Seat No. and the security code displayed on the screen. Click on the “Search” button to view your result. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for any further updates or notifications related to revaluation, supplementary exams, and other academic matters. Ensuring timely access to results can help students plan their next steps in their academic journey effectively. SSC MTS Result 2024 Declared: Staff Selection Commission Releases MTS, Havaldar Results at ssc.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

GTU was set up in 2007. The university has over 430 affiliated colleges and it offers diploma, certificate, UG, PG programmes on technical courses. For details on GTU UG, PG semester exam results, please visit the official website- gtu.ac.in/result.aspx.

