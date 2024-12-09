Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Devotees and seers visiting the Maha Kumbh in Pyragaraj will be given a sapling of sandalwood and rudraksha along with the special prasad from the iconic Bade Hanuman temple, an official said.

Organised after a gap of every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Ministry of Forest and Environment has initiated this special campaign aimed at enriching the spiritual and ecological significance of this grand gathering, according to an official statement.

As part of the campaign, devotees and shankaracharyas coming from across the globe will receive a special prasad from the iconic Bade Hanuman Temple (Lete Hue Hanuman Mandir) in Prayagraj, it said.

Along with the mahaprasad, Baghambari Gaddi Math and the Forest Department will present sandalwood and rudraksha saplings to the devotees and seers in attendance.

Around 45 crore visitors are expected during the congregation this time, according to official estimates.

This gesture underscores the event's commitment towards promoting environmental sustainability while honouring spiritual leaders, the statement said.

The state government has created a new district Mahakumbh Nagar, having 66 villages of four tehsils -- Sadar, Soraon, Phulpur and Karchhana.

The work of beautifying the main intersections of Mahakumbh Nagar and the highways leading to it with natural landscaping is currently underway.

A total of 1,49,620 saplings are to be planted, with 1,37,964 already in place. These include species such as tulsi, agastya, apamarg (Chichida), durva, bel, and shami. They have been chosen for their cultural and ecological significance, the statement said.

Highlighting the meticulous planning behind the initiative, Prayagraj's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arvind Kumar Yadav said, “Preparations are being made to make Maha Kumbh grand and an elevating experience. The planting of these saplings is just one of the steps to create a memorable and eco-friendly event.”

The Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple and Shrimath Baghambari Peethadheeshwar, Pujya Balveer Giri Maharaj, emphasised the temple's commitment to creating a unique and cherished experience for devotees.

“Given the special attachment of devotees to the temple and its spiritual significance, this year we decided to do something different. Devotees will not only leave with spiritual blessings but also with saplings that embody the values of harmony and growth,” he said .

The Forest Department's IT Head Alok Kumar Pandey said Maha Kumbh will be made a “global cultural landmark”.

Special directives have been issued to ensure seamless arrangements and create a memorable experience for all attendees, he added.

“The goal is to set a new standard of grandeur, making this Maha Kumbh an inspiration for future generations,” Pandey said.

