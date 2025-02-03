New Delhi/Prayagraj, Feb 3 (PTI) Raising the issue of the recent stampede during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which claimed 30 lives and left 60 others injured, Allahabad Lok Sabha MP Ujjwal Raman Singh on Monday demanded that both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government apologize to the public for their failure in managing the event.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the President's Address, the Congress MP expressed condolences for the victims and accused the government of prioritising publicity over proper arrangements.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Pharmacist Sexually Assaults Multiple Women, Records Videos of Sex Acts in Davangere; Arrested.

"The chief ministers and ministers of the double-engine government extensively promoted this Maha Kumbh, inviting people from across the country, but when they arrived, they were left at the mercy of fate. Is this governance or sheer incompetence?" he asked.

Singh identified two primary reasons for the stampede -- the closure of pontoon bridges that prevented the smooth circulation of crowds and excessive VIP movement, which led to major disruptions.

Also Read | Purnea Suicide: Scolded by Father for Not Focusing on Studies, 12-Year-Boy Hangs Self in Bihar.

"People were forced to walk 20 km barefoot at night without rest stops, toilets or even drinking water facilities. Fatigued devotees, unaware of the looming chaos, collapsed due to exhaustion. Despite knowing that an overwhelming number of people were gathering at the Sangam Nose, why were they not diverted in time? Was there a fear that the poor quality wooden sleepers used in pontoon bridges would collapse?" he questioned.

The MP also alleged large-scale corruption in the preparations, particularly in the procurement of materials for infrastructure.

He claimed that Rs 300 crore worth of sal wood sleepers -- ?traditionally procured through government orders -- were, for the first time, purchased from private firms, resulting in poor-quality supplies and delays in setting up key structures.

"Why was a private firm given the contract instead of the government procuring the wood directly? Despite a massive budget, why were even the main roads in the Mela area left incomplete? On paper, everything was built, but the reality on the ground told a different story. This needs to be thoroughly investigated," he demanded.

Slamming the government for its perceived insensitivity, Singh said, "What does the government want to prove? That the lives of the poor don't matter? Tell me, did any VIP die in this stampede? Did any billionaire lose their life? The victims were ordinary devotees, ?farmers, labourers and the poor."

"Instead of taking responsibility, some people are preaching that these deaths led to 'moksha' (salvation). If that is the case, why don't those enjoying government privileges seek such moksha themselves?" the MP said.

As the opposition benches echoed his concerns, Singh reiterated that the tragedy could have been avoided had the government heeded early warnings.

He claimed he had been cautioning officials and raising red flags through the media for over a year about inadequate preparations, but no corrective action was taken.

"Not once was I called to any official planning meeting where I could have shared my inputs. Everything was left for the last moment, leading to a haphazard and disastrous execution," he said.

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of Triveni Sangam '? the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, considered among the holiest pilgrimages by Hindus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)