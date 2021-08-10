Aurangabad, Aug 10 (PTI) A land surveyor has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 in Paithan of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Ashura 2021: From Date to History and Significance, Know Everything About the 10th Day of Muharram.

According to the ACB, the complainant is a civil engineer and his client wanted to convert an agricultural land into a non-agricultural one, and to verify the map and prepare a demarcation map of the land, surveyor Anil Sawant earlier allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 and accepted it.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Spotted on Official Instagram Account.

The accused later made a demand of Rs 1 lakh, the official said, adding that following negotiations, Sawant was caught accepting the bribe amount of Rs 90,000 in the presence of his associate in Deolai Chowk area of Aurangabad.

An offence was registered against the duo at Satara police station on Monday, following which they were arrested, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)