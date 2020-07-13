Aurangabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Latur district collector G Sreekanth rode a bicycle to check if norms related to relaxations in the lockdown are complied with and fined a shop for operating beyond deadline.

In a video of the incident, the collector can be seen taking action against the shopkeeper concerned and resuming his ride late evening.

A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on the shopkeeper and the shop was ordered to remain shut for the next 15 days.

When asked about the incident, the collector told PTI that the incident happened when he was headed to visit a COVID hospital.

"I do cycling daily as an exercise, but I decided to visit the hospital riding my bicycle that day," he said on Monday.

The administration on Sunday announced that the lockdown will be reimposed in the district from July 15 to 30.

