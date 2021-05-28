Nagpur, May 28 (PTI) A leopard was spotted on Friday in a home near the National Power Training Institute in Nagpur city, triggering panic among residents, forest department officials said.

In a release, the forest department said the leopard was spotted in the bathroom of a residence in Gayatri nagar near National Power Training Institute, it said.

"After seeing a person at the entrance of the bathroom, the leopard came out, roamed around the house and then reached the courtyard of another house nearby. It then disappeared into the National Power Training Institute campus spread over five hectares," an official said.

He said the area, which also houses the National Fire Service College and VNIT, was being monitored through six camera traps as well as a specialised team of forest staffers.

"Residents have been told not to move about in the area at night. We have intensified night patrols. The operation to rescue the leopard comprises staff from Transit Treatment Centre, Hingna Range and Seminary Hills Range working under the guidance of Nagpur division deputy conservator of forests Bharat Singh Hada," the official added.

