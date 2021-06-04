Aurangabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The licences of three fertiliser retail outlets in Osmanabad, some 240 kilometres from here, were suspended on Friday by the Maharashtra agriculture department for alleged irregularities, officials said.

The shops were found selling fertiliser at rates higher than what has been stipulated by the state government, they added.

Superintendent Agriculture Officer Umesh Ghatage confirmed the development and asked people to bring outlets indulging in such irregularities to the notice of the department and also file written complaints.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)