Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 20 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,811, an official from the state health department said.

With 32 patients recovering during the day, the count of recoveries reached 79,88,268, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,418, he said.

The state had on Saturday recorded 11 cases.

Of the latest infections, Mumbai and Pune recorded four cases each, the official said.

The state is now left with 125 active cases, he said.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate was at 98.17 per cent, he said.

With the addition of 11,860 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests in the state so far reached 8,60,13,994, the official said.

Since December 24, at least 2,67,488 international passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports, of which 6,013 underwent RT-PCR test and 12 samples were sent for genome sequencing, it was stated.

