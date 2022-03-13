Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 251 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 78,71,202, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,43,752 with no fresh fatality due to the viral infection, an official said.

The active tally in Maharashtra stood at 2,524, he added.

Pune and Mumbai cities recorded 57 and 44 fresh infections, respectively, while the Pune administrative circle, which also comprises Solapur and Satara districts, added 88 cases to the tally, he said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw 81 new cases during the day.

Maharashtra health department data showed that 448 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 77,20,992, which is 98.09 per cent of the overall caseload.

It also revealed that the fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent.

A total of 55,277 tests were conducted during the day, taking the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra to 7,86,45,510.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 251; New deaths: 0; Active cases: 2,524; New tests conducted: 55,277.

