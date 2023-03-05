Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 70,000 to a 12-year-old student who sustained severe injuries on her way back home from school in a road accident in 2018 in Palghar district.

Nutan Kusal, a resident of Virar in Palghar district, was hit by a tempo on September 11, 2018 on Vajreshwari-Shirsad road, leaving her severely injured, treatment of which cost her family Rs 1 lakh, her advocate SL Mane told the tribunal.

The compensation granted by MACT chairperson and Principal District Judge Abhay J Mantri comprises Rs. 5,000 towards hospital and medical bills, Rs. 25,000 towards conveyance, attendance and special diet and Rs. 40,000 for pain, sufferings and permanent disability, trauma and loss of amenities.

