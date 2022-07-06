Nashik, Jul 6 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was attacked and killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | LPG Price Hike: Narendra Modi Govt Bulldozing People’s Budget Through Inflation, Says Congress.

According to the police, Sadar-e-Alam Mohammed Shabbir Sheikh, a resident of Sanjeevnagar, was attacked with sharp weapons behind a mosque in the area late on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Aiwa Launches New Magnifiq Smart TV Series in India.

The men fled after critically injuring the victim, who was found lying on the road by some passers-by, an official said.

Sheikh was rushed to the district hospital by the police and was declared dead by the doctors, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered with the Ambad police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)